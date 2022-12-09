Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.93.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

