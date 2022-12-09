Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.93.
Wayfair Price Performance
W stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.