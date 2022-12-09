WazirX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.29 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $67.20 million and $5.29 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.62 or 0.05558141 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00506484 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.72 or 0.30274035 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

