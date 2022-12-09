WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.80 ($4.00) and last traded at €3.86 ($4.06), with a volume of 7545 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.90 ($4.11).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.91 and a 200-day moving average of €4.28. The stock has a market cap of $580.86 million and a PE ratio of 42.89.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

