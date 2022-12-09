Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

WBS opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 394.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,052 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $362,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

