WeBuy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for $9.99 or 0.00058260 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $437.02 million and $1.43 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.53 or 0.05553804 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00504410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.02 or 0.30150064 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

