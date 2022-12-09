Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) recently:
- 12/9/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 12/8/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 11/21/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00.
- 10/31/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 16,004,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,224. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.
Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics
In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,021,000 shares of company stock worth $65,128,780. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
