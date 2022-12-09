Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) recently:

12/9/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

12/8/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/21/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00.

10/31/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 16,004,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,224. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,021,000 shares of company stock worth $65,128,780. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

