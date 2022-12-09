Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.21% from the stock’s current price.

Wejo Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wejo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEJO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Wejo Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Further Reading

