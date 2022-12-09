Western Standard LLC Acquires Shares of 29,419 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. LHC Group accounts for 3.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.09% of LHC Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $164.27. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average is $163.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

