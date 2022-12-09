Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 318,942 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,685,000. Zscaler accounts for about 1.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Zscaler as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.2 %

Zscaler stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.73. 9,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

