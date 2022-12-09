Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,164,181 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Oracle worth $146,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $79.95. 29,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

