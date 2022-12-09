Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725,797 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725,797 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 3.6% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Juniper Networks worth $120,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,304,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,983,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 7,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

