White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 54,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.07. 85,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

