White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 20,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

