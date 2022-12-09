White Pine Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,219 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.