White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. 19,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,577. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

