White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,327. The firm has a market cap of $280.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

