White Pine Capital LLC Sells 385 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.71. 15,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

