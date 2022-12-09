White Pine Capital LLC Sells 895 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 136,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

