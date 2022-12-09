White Pine Capital LLC Trims Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of InfuSystem worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFU. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 233.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 775.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 13,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,086. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $176,897.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

