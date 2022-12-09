White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 296,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,259,264. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

