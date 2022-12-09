WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $703,004.12

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $703,004.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00447990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021889 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018589 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000751 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.