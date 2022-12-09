Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 33398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.