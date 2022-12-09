Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Trading Down 32.2%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) was down 32.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.22 and last traded at 0.24. Approximately 922,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 239,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Winc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winc during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winc by 82.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winc during the first quarter worth $29,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

