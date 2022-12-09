WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $86.98. Approximately 183,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 88,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

