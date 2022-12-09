WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.52. 95,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 218,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 831,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $13,406,000.

See Also

