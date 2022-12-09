Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,072.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,072.78 ($37.47).

WIZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.78) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.19) to GBX 2,800 ($34.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.68) to GBX 2,640 ($32.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.78) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,412 ($29.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,895 ($59.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,866.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,062.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Insider Activity at Wizz Air

Wizz Air Company Profile

In related news, insider Charlotte Andsager purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($27.76) per share, for a total transaction of £91,080 ($111,059.63). In related news, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,307 ($28.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,204.18). Also, insider Charlotte Andsager acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($111,059.63).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.