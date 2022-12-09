Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Destination XL Group accounts for 2.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Destination XL Group worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DXLG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

Shares of DXLG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $390.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Destination XL Group news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 135,875 shares in the company, valued at $747,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,301 shares of company stock worth $2,000,159. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.