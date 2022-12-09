Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 1.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 6,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

