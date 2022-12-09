Wolfe Research Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Underperform

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.1 %

EXPE stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,305 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,580,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

