Woodline Partners LP Boosts Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,441 shares during the quarter. Alkermes comprises 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $55,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after purchasing an additional 454,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 96,769 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.4 %

ALKS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

