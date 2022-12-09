Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487,913 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutanix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 19.5% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 24,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,382. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

