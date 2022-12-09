Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 365,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,836,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.32% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 2,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

