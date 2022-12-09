Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,411,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. 2,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,252. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

