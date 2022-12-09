Woodline Partners LP Takes $30.84 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 280,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.35. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

