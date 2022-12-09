Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 215,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

