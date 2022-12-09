Woodline Partners LP Trims Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,486 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.76% of Simply Good Foods worth $28,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
