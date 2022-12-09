Woodline Partners LP Trims Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,486 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.76% of Simply Good Foods worth $28,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

