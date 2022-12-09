Woodson Capital Management LP Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 324.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 98,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 965.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $124.69. 15,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

