Woodson Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. 240,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,708,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

