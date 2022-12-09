Woodson Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 163,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000. Hovnanian Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 107,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

HOV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

