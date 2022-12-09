Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 127,399 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,399 shares during the quarter. Funko accounts for 12.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 7.73% of Funko worth $86,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Funko by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Funko by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

