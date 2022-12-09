Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 283,991 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283,991 shares during the period. The Container Store Group comprises about 2.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 4.94% of The Container Store Group worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.93. 5,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCS. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

