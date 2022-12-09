Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,813 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.11. 68,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.