Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $16.33 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $28,901,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3,656.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 592,742 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 183,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,417. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.