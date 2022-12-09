Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $24.55 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351,389 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,552,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.16. 48,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,748. The company has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

