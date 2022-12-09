Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 77,548 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,262 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 77,548 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.