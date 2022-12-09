Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 91,629 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 721.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,702. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

