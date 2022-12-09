Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 183,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

