Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 161,833 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,833 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. 17,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

