Worm Capital LLC Invests $97,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Shares of BABA opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

