WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $438.96 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $438.96 million and approximately $10.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.01683578 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00029233 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.01755341 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04391554 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $10.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

